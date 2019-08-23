Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were injured after a drive-by shooting outside of a home in southeast Fort Worth late Thursday evening, police say.
Police say the shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Pecos Street near Shackleford Street.
According to police, the two men were outside the home when a car drove by and a suspect or suspects opened fire.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. At the time of transport, MedStar reported that one of the victims was in critical condition while the other was in good condition.
Police do not have any suspects as they continue to investigate.
