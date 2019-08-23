WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Waxahachie Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 6-year-old, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann, who they believe to be in imminent danger.
Ollie was last seen in Waxahachie on Thursday August 22 at 4:00 p.m. wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
The Waxahachie Police Department is also looking for Candace Harbin, 46, Ollie’s non-custodial parent, who is believed to be with Ollie and driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan bearing Texas license plate FLW5767.
Anyone with information is encouraged call Sgt. Dickinson at 214-934-6106.
