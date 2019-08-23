WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Waxahachie Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 6-year-old, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann, who they believe to be in imminent danger.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann

Ollie was last seen in Waxahachie on Thursday August 22 at 4:00 p.m. wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

The Waxahachie Police Department is also looking for Candace Harbin, 46, Ollie’s non-custodial parent, who is believed to be with Ollie and driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan bearing Texas license plate FLW5767.

Candace Harbin

2012 Nissan Quest minivan bearing Texas license plate FLW5767 (from Waxahachie Amber Alert)

Anyone with information is encouraged call Sgt. Dickinson at 214-934-6106.

