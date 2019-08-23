FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint in an apartment complex parking lot in Fort Worth.
Police said the carjacking took place on July 31 at around 5:10 a.m. at the Metro 7000 apartments.
According to police, the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat and was reaching to shut the door. The suspect then approached and pointed a handgun at the woman. He told the woman to leave her belongings and get out of the vehicle.
Police say when the woman got out the suspect thanked her and then drove away in her vehicle.
According to police, the victim’s vehicle was later recovered in the same parking lot. Police have not said if her belongings were missing.
#HelpID 07/31/19, 5:11am – female victim at the Metro 7000 apts. was approached by a male with a gun. He tells her to leave the purse/keys and takes her vehicle. Sus. description – young, thin, B/M, 5ft 5in tall in all dark clothing. Please call 817-392-4377
Report #: 190065690 pic.twitter.com/Nn8avqRTKw
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 23, 2019
Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect walking and running through the parking lot. Police believe he may be 18 years old or younger.
You must log in to post a comment.