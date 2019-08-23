DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Grand Jury will decide whether the man accused in Thursday’s deadly road rage shooting in Garland will face charges. The shooting, which took place around 12:30 p.m., took the life of 33-year-old Francisco Pasillas.
He was driving with his wife when he and the driver of a truck got into a dispute, according to police. As they approached the intersection of Northwest Highway and Centerville Road, the driver fired several shots at Pasillas’ white Escalade. A witness who did not want to be identified heard what happened next.
“We heard the tires screeching. We looked outside, we see a car over the curb. That’s when we thought it was just an accident, but once the cops arrived and they had the building pretty much on lockdown, they let everyone know what really happened.”
Pasillas, who police said did not have a gun, died at the hospital. Garland Police said the suspect turned himself in several hours after the shooting but was released without charges. They said he remains the suspect, but the case will be referred to the Grand Jury.
Pasillas’ family says they are surprised and upset that the suspect was not charged. His name has not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.