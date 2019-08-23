  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrews Women’s Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth, Catherine Ulrich, Delivery, labor, Madeline Lefa Ulrich, Newborn

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Catherine Ulrich was steps away from labor and delivery but baby Madeline wanted out!

Madeline Lefa Ulrich was born the night of August 21 in the lobby of Andrews Women’s Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth.

Her father William Ulrich and mother were rushing toward the hospital’s labor and delivery when Catherine realized she wasn’t going to make it into the labor and delivery suite. Catherine, who was past her due date, felt Madeline was moving very quickly.

Catherine and William Ulrich hold their newborn Madeline. (credit: Baylor Scott & White All Saint Medical Center)

Nurses, holding sheets, formed a circle around the laboring mom in the lobby.

Dr. Kip Hinkle delivered Madeline who weighed in at 7 lb,11 oz; 20-inches. After the birth, Catherine and Madeline traveled by hospital gurney into post-partum recovery.

Everyone is doing well, according to the hospital. Baby Madeline makes three for Catherine and William who also have a 5-year-old son and another daughter, age 2 ½.

Congratulations!

 

Comments