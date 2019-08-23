FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Catherine Ulrich was steps away from labor and delivery but baby Madeline wanted out!
Madeline Lefa Ulrich was born the night of August 21 in the lobby of Andrews Women’s Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth.
Her father William Ulrich and mother were rushing toward the hospital’s labor and delivery when Catherine realized she wasn’t going to make it into the labor and delivery suite. Catherine, who was past her due date, felt Madeline was moving very quickly.
Nurses, holding sheets, formed a circle around the laboring mom in the lobby.
Dr. Kip Hinkle delivered Madeline who weighed in at 7 lb,11 oz; 20-inches. After the birth, Catherine and Madeline traveled by hospital gurney into post-partum recovery.
Everyone is doing well, according to the hospital. Baby Madeline makes three for Catherine and William who also have a 5-year-old son and another daughter, age 2 ½.
Congratulations!
You must log in to post a comment.