PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was seriously injured overnight after police say he was hit twice by vehicles on Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.
Police responded to the area near Cheyenne Trail at around 2:15 a.m. after getting a call from a driver of an SUV who said he hit a body on the road.
When police arrived, they found a man lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators believe the man had been hit before he was struck by the SUV.
The victim has not yet been identified as the investigation continues.
