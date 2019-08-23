  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Ped, Cheyenne Trail, DFW News, plano, Plano Police, Spring Creek Parkway

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was seriously injured overnight after police say he was hit twice by vehicles on Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

Police responded to the area near Cheyenne Trail at around 2:15 a.m. after getting a call from a driver of an SUV who said he hit a body on the road.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the man had been hit before he was struck by the SUV.

The victim has not yet been identified as the investigation continues.

Comments