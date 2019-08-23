GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fiery crash in Grand Prairie Thursday evening left a motorcyclist dead and two others injured, police say.
Police responded to the crash at around 9 p.m. near Belt Line Road and Marshall Drive.
According to police, the motorcycle was going southbound on Belt Line Road at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a car that was making a left turn in the area. The crash caused the car to flip over and catch fire.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and two people inside the car were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver of the car had non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger suffered serious injuries.
Police say officers and a nearby store clerk helped at the scene of the crash.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
