DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s a problem that could allow vehicles stopped, but not in park, to simply roll away… now Volkswagen is recalling some 679,000 cars in the U. S.
The recall covers certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens. All have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.
According to VW, silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn’t in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.
Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem. The recall starts on October 11.
A VW spokesman says he’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.
