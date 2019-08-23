WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A child and his mother at the center of an Amber Alert Friday were found dead Friday evening in a parking garage downtown, Waxahachie Police confirmed.
After attempts to find 6-year-old Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Weidemann an Amber Alert was issued, along with a warrant for kidnapping for Candace Harbin, who did not have custody of her child.
It started around 9:00 a.m. Friday when Waxahachie Police received a report from John Wiedemann regarding the possible disappearance of his 6-year-old son and the son’s mother, from whom John Weidemann was estranged.
Around 6:35 p.m. the vehicle that had been listed in the Amber Alert was found in a Waxahachie parking garage.
Police responded to the location after being told there were two unresponsive people in the vehicle.
Police found they were deceased and visually identified them as the missing child, Oliver Weidemann, and the suspect, Candace Harbin.
The cause of death and further details regarding this situation are not being released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation, Waxahachie Police said.
