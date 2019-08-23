  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, child found dead, DFW News, ellis county, imminent danger, kidnapping, Missing Child, mother found dead, Parking Garage, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman, Waxahachie Police

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A child and his mother at the center of an Amber Alert Friday were found dead Friday evening in a parking garage downtown, Waxahachie Police confirmed.

After attempts to find 6-year-old Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Weidemann an Amber Alert was issued, along with a warrant for kidnapping for Candace Harbin, who did not have custody of her child.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann and Candace Harbin (Waxahachie PD)

It started around 9:00 a.m. Friday when Waxahachie Police received a report from John Wiedemann regarding the possible disappearance of his 6-year-old son and the son’s mother, from whom John Weidemann was estranged.

Around 6:35 p.m. the vehicle that had been listed in the Amber Alert was found in a Waxahachie parking garage. 

Amber Alert response in Waxahachie at Ellis Co. Courthouse parking garage (CBS 11)

Police responded to the location after being told there were two unresponsive people in the vehicle.

Police found they were deceased and visually identified them as the missing child, Oliver Weidemann, and the suspect, Candace Harbin.

Amber Alert response in Waxahachie at Ellis Co. Courthouse parking garage (CBS 11)

The cause of death and further details regarding this situation are not being released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation, Waxahachie Police said.

Comments