ARLINGTON, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and two children are injured as result of a crash in Arlington Saturday morning.
Just before 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24, the Arlington Police Department responded to a crash involving one vehicle. Police said the SUV was driving westbound on East Sublett before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
The driver of the SUV — whose identity has not been released — was pronounced dead at the scene, and both children were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
