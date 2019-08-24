ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the NFL after announcing his retirement Saturday evening. The news came as the Dallas Cowboys were finishing their third preseason game against the Houston Texans and quarterback Dak Prescott was given the opportunity to weigh in on the announcement.

Luck, 29, was drafted in 2012 by the Colts and spent seven seasons in the league. He was plagued with injuries through his career, but he always seemed to fight through them to continue playing football. It’s something Prescott, 26, admired about him.

“He’s a competitor. One of the best competitors. Strong guy. Sometimes people forget how athletic he is… he’s a great leader,” Prescott said during a post-game news conference. “Somebody that I’ve looked up to in the game… Had an amazing season last year, putting his team in the playoffs… respect him so much.”

The last time Prescott went up against Luck was on Dec. 16, 2018, where the Cowboys were shut out by the Colts 23-0. The Dallas quarterback made it apparent that he didn’t have many interactions with Luck during his NFL career but that didn’t stop the now-retired Colt from making a lasting impression.

“Respect him so, so much. On the field, off the field,” Prescott said. “Respect his decision. Wish him the best. Just know that he was one of my favorite players to watch around the league and to learn little things from. Hate to see a great player like that leave the game.”

Prescott declined to comment on the details surrounding the sudden retirement, saying he’s not “entitled to an opinion on that part.”

The Cowboys defeated the Texans 34-0 and will finish up the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.