AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper died Saturday, nearly five months after being shot in the line of duty.
Around 8:45 p.m. April 6, Trooper Moises Sanchez, 49, approached a two-vehicle crash in Edinburg. The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene and later shot Sanchez. The suspect was later captured and now faces a capital murder charge.
DPS Director Steven McGraw said they have lost one of their finest.
“Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever,” McGraw said. “Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”
