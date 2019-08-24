Comments
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was hit by a SUV Friday.
On the morning of Aug. 23, police said they were sent to Spring Creek Parkway at Cheyenn Trail after the driver of the SUV reported hitting a man laying in the road.
The man was taken to a hospital but police don’t know his identity.
He is described as a black 20 to 35-year-old, weighing around 170 to 190 pounds and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Police said he also has a cross tattoo and possible letters “EMERIC” written on his right shoulder, as well as four claw rip marks and paw prints on his chest.
Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact Plano police.
