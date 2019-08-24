HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities allege a 22-year-old Houston man fatally shot his boss after being fired Friday morning.
Jatraveous Williams remained jailed on Saturday after being charged with murder in the death of his neighbor, 56-year-old Leonard John Ruffer.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office alleges Williams shot Ruffer, who owned a floor installation business, after Ruffer fired him after an argument. Investigators say Ruffer was shot at his home in the Houston suburb of Spring.
Williams was previously on bond for an unrelated aggravated assault.
The sheriff’s office says one of Williams’ relatives was driving him to speak with investigators about the incident when he pulled out a pistol. The relative then pulled over to a gas station and called authorities.
After a 90-minute standoff, Williams surrendered.
He is currently being held at the Harris County Jail and murder charges are pending.
