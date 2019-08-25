Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed one person at the Lamplighter Motel Saturday evening.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, police responded to a shooting call at the motel located at 9033 E. R.L. Thornton Freeway. When they arrived, officers found the victim, whose identity has not been released, on a motel room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.
Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Through the investigation, detectives determined that 31-year-old Jose Luis Tamez-Cano is responsible for the murder.
Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Tamez-Cano and he is still at-large.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tamez-Cano is asked to contact Det. Nathan Heathcote at 214-671-4320 or nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com.
