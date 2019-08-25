FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for a vehicle involved with kidnapping a one-year-old after the child’s babysitter left his car with an acquaintance.
Around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 25, police were sent to 4908 Fair Park Blvd. on a stolen vehicle call.
The victim told officers he was babysitting a one-year-old child and met with an acquaintance who repairs vehicles. He reported that him and the suspect were in the car together when he dropped off a package for his wife at the call location — during that time, the suspect slid over into the drivers seat and drove off with the child secured in a car seat.
Police said a cell trace has been initiated to locate the suspect and the child, but they have not released a description of the car.
This is a developing story.
