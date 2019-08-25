Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Dolphin Road, dpd, Homicide, investigation, Murder, North Texas, Shooting, Texas, Traveon Deonte Lafayette Miller


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in the middle of a South Dallas street early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 4:15 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 4800 Dolphin Rd., where officers found Traveon Deonte Lafayette Miller face down in the street with gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Miller to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

