DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in the middle of a South Dallas street early Sunday morning, police said.
Around 4:15 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 4800 Dolphin Rd., where officers found Traveon Deonte Lafayette Miller face down in the street with gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Miller to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.
