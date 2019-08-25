Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public’s assistance in regard to a shooting that left a 67-year-old man dead in his car last week.
Around 3 p.m. Aug. 20, police responded to a shooting call at 1555 Harbor Rd., where they found Oluwafemi Joseph Ogundana in his car with several gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Ogundana to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on this murder is encouraged to contact Det. Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.
