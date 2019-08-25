Filed Under:Big Tex, Big Tex Choice Awards, fair, Food, North Texas, Texas, The State Fair of Texas

STATE FAIR OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The State Fair of Texas is almost here, which means the Big Tex Choice Awards judges have tallied their scores and cast their final votes for the must-have foods visitors should indulge in this year.

Best Taste – Savory

Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Taco Cone by Ruth Hauntz

Tender, savory, marinated and slow-cooked barbacoa served in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro lime rice. It is topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and homemade salsa verde.

 

Best Taste – Sweet

Big Red Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves

This new fair favorite starts with a homemade, light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth, Big Red-flavored frosting, and served with a savory fried chicken wing resting in the middle of the doughnut.

 

Most Creative

Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family 

Treat yourself with a refreshingly creamy mango twist, fried and drizzled with a kicky citrus glaze. Topped with whipped topping and served with a side of strawberry mango sorbet.

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 27 and will run through Oct. 20.

