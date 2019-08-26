  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are currently at the scene of a shooting at a home that left a man dead in west Fort Worth early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Bonnell Avenue near Lake Como Park. Police say a man was shot and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released further information as they continue to investigate. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

