DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After taking an extensive leave of absence earlier this year, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall is back at work Monday morning.

Hall was on medical leave since July to have an undisclosed surgery. The details of her medical leave were not released.

The department tweeted out a video of Hall returning to work, saying “Today, Chief Hall returns to duty after being on family medical leave. She truly appreciates the many kind words and prayers from the City of Dallas and community.”

She will most likely be limiting public appearances and activities, under the recommendation of the Dallas city manager.

Some say following the increase of violent crime this summer, she’s returning with a lot on her plate. So far, homicides are up more than 20% compared to last year.

This comes after a much anticipated 400-page study about the Dallas Police Department was released.

The auditing firm KPMG stated that police employees attributed their inability to be proactive with low staffing levels.

The report also said more staffing would help, but realigning goals, strategy and tactics would make a bigger difference in becoming more efficient.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said the study showed that the city of Dallas has some “major deficiencies.”

“We need to be a little smarter with what we have,” Mata said. “When it all comes down to it, we need more officers… We need to know what that number is.”

Mata said if DPD wants to meet the national standard, there should be at least 700 officers.

He estimates that would take about a decade to achieve.