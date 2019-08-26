



– Family and friends of Sara Hudson gathered inside a Dallas church to remember her life on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was murdered on her birthday during a carjacking and robbery. A Mesquite man was arrested.

Relatives from across the country made the journey to Saint Michael and All Angels Church for a funeral that seemed unimaginable to them just a week ago.

Hudson was eulogized as a beautiful and sweet soul which makes her murder all the more difficult to accept and understand.

Some of the stories told centered around her love of fly fishing and traveling.

Hudson’s parents and her friends from the University of Arkansas where she just graduated in May are among those saying goodbye.

A week ago, she was preparing to meet some friends to celebrate her birthday.

She never showed up.

Her body was found inside the back of her SUV behind Greenville Avenue bars and restaurants.

She had been shot in the head.

Police believe she the was victim of a carjacking and robbery by a man who forced her to an ATM at gunpoint.

That man is in jail charged with capital murder.

Hudson’s memorial page is accepting donations to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing which offers therapy expeditions to wounded veterans.

