Attorney Nicole DeBorde made the comments to reporters Monday after a brief bond hearing for her client, Gerald Goines.
Gerald Goines (Houston Police Dept.)
He was arrested last week in the killings of 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle during the raid in which several officers were injured.
Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas (Houston Police)
Goines didn’t speak during the hearing. He remains free on $300,000 in bonds.
The raid was scrutinized after police alleged Goines lied to obtain the warrant to search the home.
Goines’ partner is charged with tampering with a government record.
Tuttle’s sister lives in Dallas.
You must log in to post a comment.