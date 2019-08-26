  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An attorney says a former Houston police officer charged with felony murder in the deaths of a couple during a January drug raid on their home has a long record of serving the community and was only doing his job when the deadly confrontation took place.

Attorney Nicole DeBorde made the comments to reporters Monday after a brief bond hearing for her client, Gerald Goines.

Gerald Goines (Houston Police Dept.)

He was arrested last week in the killings of 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle during the raid in which several officers were injured.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas (Houston Police)

Goines didn’t speak during the hearing. He remains free on $300,000 in bonds.

The raid was scrutinized after police alleged Goines lied to obtain the warrant to search the home.

Goines’ partner is charged with tampering with a government record.

Tuttle’s sister lives in Dallas. 

