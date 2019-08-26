Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Frisco joined police and K9 officers at Ruff Range Dog Park on Monday, to celebrate the life of their fellow officer Boris, who died earlier this month due to medical complications.
Boris only served a year-and-a-half, but police said he made a big impact, netting 79 arrests.
His handler, Jake Sample, said Boris was, “probably one of the smartest dogs I’ve been around to train. He knew when to be friendly around people, but he also knew when it was go time.”
Police planted a tree inside the dog park in Boris’ honor.
Sample started the Frisco K9 Police Unit.
He is now starting the K9 Bomb Unit for the Frisco Fire Department.
