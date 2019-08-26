JAY, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Oklahoma woman, who prosecutors say forced her children to eat dog feces, will serve no time behind bars.
Mary Elizabeth Moore pled no contest and was given two, seven-year suspended prison sentences for the child neglect charges.
According to the Tulsa World, Moore was charged in April after her 5- and 3-year-old children were hospitalized for severe malnutrition and placed on nasal feeding tubes. Both children were placed into state custody.Moore, 34, was sentenced Friday after entering the plea in Delaware County (Okla.) District Court.
An affidavit says the older child told Department of Human Services workers that she ate dog feces — a claim backed up after parasitic pinworms were found in the children’s stool. The filing says when the kids were taken to the hospital the older girl weighed just 26 pounds and the younger sibling 18 pounds.
Defense attorney Ken Gallon said Monday that Moore doesn’t admit wrongdoing, but decided to take a plea offer from prosecutors.
