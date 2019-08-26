



WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who called Waxahachie Police last Friday after discovering the vehicle involved in the Amber Alert that ended with the discovery of a mother and child deceased, spoke to CBSDFW Monday about that day.

Joseph Iglesias said his heart sank when he drove to the top level of a downtown parking garage and saw the 2012 Nissan Quest minivan police were looking for.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Iglesias. “I picked up my phone dialed 911.”

He and his wife verified the license plate and within minutes, police were there.

He said investigators smashed in the rear driver’s side window and their immediate response was telling.

“They were all dazed, almost. Something was wrong.”

Inside, investigators found missing 6-year-old Ollie Wiedemann and his mother, Candice Harbin, who did not have custody. They were both deceased.

Court records show a custody agreement required her visits be supervised.

Documents detail a long history of mental health concerns.

“If something like that would happen to my little boy, I wouldn’t know what to do,” said Iglesias. “I pray fore the family. Me and my wife haven’t been able to sleep since that event.”

Meantime, services celebrating Ollie Wiedemann’s life will be held Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Waxahachie Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ollie’s memory to the First Christian Day School of Waxahachie.