NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As if you needed an excuse to grab a pocket full of treats and celebrate with your furbaby…. it’s National Dog Day.
A paw-bump for all the owners taking time to spend some special time with their special pet.
According to NationalDogDay.com the “holiday” is meant to not only celebrate “all dogs, mixed breed and pure”, but focus on the need for pet adoption.
“Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort,” the website says.
The website reminds visitors that not only do dogs provide personal protection for humans, but also help the disabled, are members of law enforcement and put their lives on the line “by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage”.
While becoming a pet owner is encouraged, Colleen Paige, the founder of National Dog Day, discourages buying dogs from pet stores supplied by puppy mills, backyard breeders, the internet and newspaper ads.
“Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted,” Page said. “All a dog wants to do is love you and be loved by you.”
Page chose August 26th to be National Dog Day because that was the day her family adopted their first dog.
