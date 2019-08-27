  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caution, Children, Consumer, Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles, Hazard, Parent, Recall, Safety


UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles — 5.7 million of them — were recalled from grocery stores such as Walmart, Target and Costco for posing a choking threat.

Additionally, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.

The Contigo bottles’ clear silicone spout can detach, rendering it a possible choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

(credit: Contigo)

The bottles come in three sizes, 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce, and included multiple colors, materials, and graphics.

Contigo reported the bottles were sold individually, as well as in two packs and three packs. The recalled bottles were sold from April 2018 through June 2019.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching so far, and 18 of those reports said the spouts were found in children’s mouths.

For more information or to report an issue to Contigo, call 888-262-0622 or click here.

Comments