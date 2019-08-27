DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday morning’s storms brought strong winds and whipping rain to parts of North Texas, including some North Dallas neighborhoods all too familiar with storm damage and debris.
Some residents who live there say this is the last thing they need. They’re still trying to recover from a bad storm in June.
“By the time I was going to work it was starting to drizzle,” homeowner Lee Bissett said. “When I came home as you see there’s just tarps hanging in the trees. Yeah we’ll wait like three weeks to clean that up I’m sure. It has been a rough one here for sure.”
Back in June, several downed trees landed on homes at Royal Oaks.
“It was pretty significant. Around $100,000 worth of damage,” homeowner Daniel Gray said. “We’re still working on remediating the issue.”
They’re not alone.
The latest storm debris collection update from the city of Dallas shows throughout August post storm debris collection volumes continue to remain high.
In fact, in the second week of August, crews collected almost twice the average week two collection volumes.
“My sister in law.. her grass is still brown from it,” Bissett said. “They just picked it up about a week ago so I know it’s a huge problem. We just got tons of stuff to clean up and we don’t have the resources to do it all in a timely fashion.”
“The city only has so much manpower to organize such a chaotic effort so they got to deal with it accordingly,” Gray said.
Crews will continue to collect storm debris that remains on the medians and right-of-ways through the end of the month.
The city will continue to not issue citations for storm debris through the end of the month.
