DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday morning’s storms brought strong winds ​and whipping rain to parts of North Texas, including some North Dallas neighborhoods all too familiar with storm damage and debris.

Some residents who live there say this is the ​last thing they need. They’re still ​trying to recover from a bad storm in June. ​

“By the time I was going to work it was ​starting to drizzle,” homeowner Lee Bissett said. “When I came home as you see ​there’s just tarps hanging in the trees. Yeah ​we’ll wait like three weeks to clean that up I’m sure. It has been a rough one here for sure.”

Back in June, several downed trees landed on homes at Royal Oaks​.

​

“It was pretty significant. Around $100,000 worth of damage,” homeowner Daniel Gray said. “We’re still working on remediating the issue.”​

They’re not alone.

The latest storm debris collection update from the city ​of Dallas shows throughout August​ post storm debris collection volumes ​continue to remain high.​

In fact, in the second week of August, ​crews collected almost twice the average ​week two collection volumes.

“My sister in law.. her grass is ​still brown from it,” Bissett said. “They just ​picked it up about a week ago so I know​ it’s a huge problem. We just got ​tons of stuff to clean up and we don’t ​ have the resources to do it all in a timely ​fashion.” ​

​

“The city only has so much ​manpower to organize such a chaotic ​effort so they got to deal with it accordingly,” Gray said.

​

Crews will continue to collect storm ​debris that remains on the medians ​and right-of-ways through the end of the month. ​

The city will continue to not issue citations ​for storm debris through the end of the month. ​

​