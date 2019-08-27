DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three burglary suspects responsible for six recent business burglaries in the 1500 block of S. Beltline Rd. and the 15000 block of Seagoville Rd.
Police said the first suspect is a light skinned black male, late teens to mid-20’s, with a distinct mole or birthmark on his lower right torso.
The second suspect is a white male, late teens to mid-20’s, with short “buzzed cut” hair and a tattoo of the outline of Texas on his right forearm.
The third burglar is a Latin male, late teens to mid-20’s.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective T. French #9182 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.
