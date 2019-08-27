Comments
AUBREY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Aubrey lept into action after an early morning lighting strike lit a home on fire with family pets still inside.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at a house in the 1000 Block of Longhorn Drive when smoke was reported coming from the house. It was the department’s second working fire of the day.
The homeowners and eventually all their fur babies were accounted for. One of the dogs needed oxygen, but he has fully recovered.
