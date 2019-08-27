Filed Under:Animals, Aubrey, DFW News, dogs, fire department, good news, Lighting, Oxygen, Pets, smoke, sweet

AUBREY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Aubrey lept into action after an early morning lighting strike lit a home on fire with family pets still inside.

(credit: OtherRed Photography)

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at a house in the 1000 Block of Longhorn Drive when smoke was reported coming from the house. It was the department’s second working fire of the day.

(credit: OtherRed Photography)

The homeowners and eventually all their fur babies were accounted for. One of the dogs needed oxygen, but he has fully recovered.

(credit: OtherRed Photography)

 

Comments