PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new academy opening in Plano next week is offering help for children with autism.
Life Skills Autism Academy will offer individual therapy plans and critical help for children and their families. It’s a first-of-its kind facility in the country.
“The research is clear that early and intensive therapy is so important for optimal outcomes for children on the autism spectrum,” said Kelly Gorham, the Clinical Director for the academy.
The staff will work with children as young as 18 months old, and provide them with one-on-one treatment designed to help them thrive.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism Spectrum Disorder affects one in 59 children in the United States. The symptoms can vary, but often involve challenges with social skills, speech and nonverbal communication.
“We focus primarily in the areas of social and communications skills,” Gorham said. “We also focus on all developmental areas such as self-help skills, school readiness skills, behavior reduction.”
Life Skills Autism Academy will officially open in Plano on September 3, but other facilities are planned across the country.
