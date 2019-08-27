DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews battled a four-alarm fire at a north Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday morning after a utility pole collapsed onto one of the buildings, officials say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says it responded to a call about a utility pole that had collapsed at an apartment in the 18900 block of Lina Street at around 11:45 p.m.
According to officials, arriving firefighters found the utility pole leaning against the side of a three-story apartment building and that a fire had started as a result of the collapse.
DFR spokesperson Jason Evans says the response went to a fourth alarm due to the help needed in breaking down walls and floor spaces to access the fire. He says there were little visible flames from the outside.
Nearly 100 firefighters responded and helped with the fire. It was declared extinguished at around 2:30 a.m., Evans says.
The fire left all 12 units of the building uninhabitable, displacing numerous residents. The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.
