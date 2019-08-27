Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly cutting her 43-year-old boyfriend with a knife, causing his nose to bleed.
Brandi Renee Gibson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Hunters Glen Ct. around 1:30 a.m. and arrested her.
The victim was not seriously injured during the incident, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Gibson is currently in jail.
Her bond is $20,000.
