GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly cutting her 43-year-old boyfriend with a knife, causing his nose to bleed.

Brandi Renee Gibson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Hunters Glen Ct. around 1:30 a.m. and arrested her.

The victim was not seriously injured during the incident, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Gibson is currently in jail.

Her bond is $20,000.

 

