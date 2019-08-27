FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A police squad car being used by a North Texas officer when he was gunned down in 2005 will now go on display in the city where he served.
Fort Worth police say ceremonies will be held Friday to honor Officer Henry “Hank” Nava and his vehicle that was decorated by mourners using flowers and photos.
Officer Nava died in December 2005 after being shot while serving a warrant. The shooter was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Officials had no immediate law enforcement site in Fort Worth to display Nava’s patrol car — that initially was just covered with thousands of signatures and lines of condolences. After being on display for weeks, the vehicle was loaned to the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, Florida.
The patrol car will now be displayed at the Fort Worth Police and Fire Administration Building. Officer Nava was a 14-year veteran of the department.
