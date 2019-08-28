WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old boy on a bike is recovering after being struck by a car around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Wylie Police said it happened outside Harrison Intermediate School.
Police said when first responders arrived, the child was conscious and alert.
The initial investigation shows the victim was riding his bike “through a crosswalk of a parking lot” when he was struck by a vehicle leaving the lot.
Wylie EMS took him to local hospital where he was said to be in good condition.
The driver of the vehicle was cited for No Driver’s License and Failure to Yield Right of Way Exiting Private Drive.
This accident remains under investigation.
Wylie Police said in the news release, “We would like to remind drivers to be mindful of children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks and throughout your neighborhoods. Officers are also out enforcing school zone violations.”
Around 3:30 p.m., an 8-year-old boy was struck while in a construction zone at Northwest Highway and Birchwood Drive in Garland.
The Garland Fire Department said he complained of head and neck pain.
No word yet if he was going to the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.