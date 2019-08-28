AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey can add “professor of practice” to his list of accolades.
McConaughey will teach at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas starting in the fall 2019 term
“He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious,” said Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film..
He joins the faculty of the Department of Radio-Television-Film after working as a visiting instructor since 2015 when he started co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class with Scott Rice.
“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a press release from the University of Texas.
“Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus,” McConaughey said.
UT says that the Script to Screen Class will be studying “The Gentleman” and “Mud” with Jeff Nichols scheduled to visit in fall 2019.
McConaughey earned a film degree in 1993 from UT Austin. He is an Academy Award-winning actor with experience in more than 50 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” “A Time to Kill,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his lead acting role. He also has experience as a producer, most notably for his work on HBO’s award-winning and critically acclaimed “True Detective.”
