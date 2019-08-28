SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — She made public claims that the deadly mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs was a hoax, now a judge has determined she can be prosecuted for a separate crime.
A judge has ruled that Jodie Marie Mann is competent to stand trial. The San Antonio Express-News reports that mental health experts determined the 57-year-old woman is ready to stand trial on federal gun charges.
During a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia denied her request to be released on bond.
Last year Mann confronted First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Pastor Frank Pomeroy and claimed that the attack, where more than two dozen worshippers were gunned down, was staged.
Mann, who has referred to herself as “Conspiracy Granny,” demanded proof that the 2017 church shooting actually occurred. She was deemed incompetent in the months after she was arrested at the church along with her boyfriend at the time.
Prosecutors say Mann helped the boyfriend obtain firearms that he wasn’t allowed to have because of a prior conviction.
Her trial is scheduled for November.
