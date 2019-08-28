Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews have begun the process of removing the crane that collapsed on a now uninhabitable Dallas apartment building.
The collapse happened during severe weather on Sunday, June 9, striking and landing on the Elan City Lights Apartments, killing one tenant.
Hundreds of residents had to vacate without being able to get their things, including their cars.
The crane is having to be cut into large pieces before it is hauled off.
The entire process could take up to two months.
Some former tenants are suing the crane operator and the owners of the apartment building across the street for what happened.
