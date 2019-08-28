  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bigge Crane and Rigging Co, Crane Collapse, crane removal, deadly crane collapse, DFW News, Elan City Lights Apartments, lawsuit, tenant


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews have begun the process of removing the crane that collapsed on a now uninhabitable Dallas apartment building.

The collapse happened during severe weather on Sunday, June 9, striking and landing on the Elan City Lights Apartments, killing one tenant.

Dallas crane removal (Chopper 11)

Hundreds of residents had to vacate without being able to get their things, including their cars.

The crane is having to be cut into large pieces before it is hauled off.

The entire process could take up to two months.

Dallas crane removal (Chopper 11)

Some former tenants are suing the crane operator and the owners of the apartment building across the street for what happened.

 

Comments