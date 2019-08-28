  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The picket lines are gone. The Communications Workers of America and AT&T say 20,000 workers in the Southeast who went on strike over the weekend are coming back to work.

The union and the Dallas-based company would not say what was resolved to end the four-day action. The union had protested that AT&T was not sending officials who had the authority to make decisions to bargain over a new contract.

The workers who walked off are technicians and customer service representatives for AT&T’s “wireline” home and business internet and phone division in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company’s cellphone division was not affected.

AT&T is the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier after Verizon and one of the biggest broadband providers.

