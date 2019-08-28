Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say it started with an argument and ended with gunfire.
It was just after midnight, outside the Primavera Apartments in the 2200 block of East Berry, when a group of men got into an argument. The disturbance escalated and one man was hit after shots were fired.
When officers got to the scene they located two “persons of interest” nearby and detained them.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators are still trying to find out the motive for the shooting.
