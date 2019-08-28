  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:apartment complex, Apartment Shooting, Berry Street, DFW News, East Berry Street, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, fort worth shooting, Man Shot, Shooting


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say it started with an argument and ended with gunfire.

It was just after midnight, outside the Primavera Apartments in the 2200 block of East Berry, when a group of men got into an argument. The disturbance escalated and one man was hit after shots were fired.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

When officers got to the scene they located two “persons of interest” nearby and detained them.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to find out the motive for the shooting.

Unknown motive at this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

Comments