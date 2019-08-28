FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas residents will soon be able to receive a new form of help in achieving the dream of home ownership.
On Wednesday, administrators for the NeighborhoodLIFT Program unveiled a plan that would disperse $6.6 million in forgivable grant money to be used as down payments on home purchases to 325 applicants throughout DFW.
The program is put on by Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks America and Business & Community Lenders of Texas.
Applicants who are chosen are awarded a $15,000 grant.
Applicants who are active military, first responders and teachers are eligible for up to $17,500 in grant money for down payments.
Program organizers say the money is intended to help low income and middle income families looking to buy a home.
The first step for those hoping to qualify for the grant money is to register online beginning Tuesday, September 3, at 9:00 a.m.
The second step would be attend a free event scheduled for Friday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center, located at 1201 Houston St.
Business & Community Lenders of Texas will administer the $15,000 grants, determine eligibility and provide homebuyer and financial education.
