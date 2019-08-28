DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas faith leader has jumped into the “detained migrant” debate with a campaign, which is freeing detainees.
Imam Omar Suleiman is an American Muslim scholar, civil rights activist, writer and speaker. He has traveled from Dallas to detention centers on the border.
Suleiman is a social activist who has fought against the detention of migrants both young and old. He is the co-creator of a crowdfunding campaign, Muslims For Migrants.
In less than two weeks Suleiman has received $150,000 in donations. Now he’s using the money to pay the bail for ten detainees who have children.
“This was a means of connecting people at a human level of compassion with the victims of this broken system,” said Suleiman.
Many, but not all contributors are Muslim. Suleiman said Wednesday the donations represent community action in support of migrant families.
His goal is for Muslims For Migrants to raise $1 million for families.
