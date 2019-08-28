



– A pop up museum on Main Street in Dallas is a dream come true for kids of the 1990s.

The Museum of Memories opened in June, and it’s all about letting you escape the real world and go back to your childhood.

“I feel like I’m in The Limited 2 right now,” Valerie Tamez said.

She opted to spend her 30th birthday by being a kid for a day with a photo shoot inside the museum. T

he art installation features eight different rooms with murals and scenes, and many of them include throwbacks to 1990-something. It’s also all interactive.

“We didn’t expect it to explode so quickly in the beginning,” Stefan Tsai said.

His sister Steffi is the 25-year-old artist behind the museum, and he helped to build it. They wanted to create a place where people could escape, enjoy a fun experience and share it on social media.

Much of the art is inspired by Steffi’s own childhood, but she told CBS 11 she wanted to make the museum relatable to people of all ages.

The Museum of Memories will be open through the end of the year. Admission is $25 for adults and $20 for kids.

For more information, click here.