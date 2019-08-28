Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling nurse from Fort Worth was arrested in North Texas on charges of sexual assault out of New Mexico and Arizona.
Dustin Hopper was arrested in Fort Worth on Monday.
He was charged with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual penetration, and criminal sexual contact in Gallup, New Mexico.
There is also an arrest warrant for Hopper on a sexual assault charge from Fort Defiance, Arizona.
Authorities will extradite Hopper back to face charges in New Mexico and Arizona.
