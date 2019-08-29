ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – For a second day, crews in Arlington are working to repair a water main that has caused flooding and street closures.
The line, at the intersection of Sublett and Calender Roads, broke Wednesday afternoon. The area was flooded for some time as workers tried to stop the flow of water and then restore water service to homes in the area.
Sublett was closed in both directions Wednesday and officials with the city said a section of Sublett, between Calender and Stovall Park Road, will be closed in both directions on Thursday.
A section of the 3100 block of W. Sublett Road, between Calender Road and Stovall Park Rd., will be closed in both directions today (Thursday) as Arlington Water crews work to make emergency repairs to a 20-inch diameter water line. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/t1ueosqGYF
— Arlington Water (@ArlingtonWater) August 29, 2019
Workers are having to dig down about 14 feet to get to the line and make repairs.
Those traveling through the area are being asked to drive carefully and follow detour signs.
