ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Arlington shared a look at where the city’s hoped-for future National Medal of Honor Museum would sit.
The $150 million museum would be built in the city’s Entertainment District near Globe Life Park, Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.
Arlington is competing with Denver to become the museum’s future home.
Arlington was announced as one of the two finalists in July.
“We believe this is going to be THE museum in the country,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams on Thursday. “We are the home to America’s Team, America’s Pastime, certainly America’s museum ought to be in the American Dream City in Arlington, Texas… We are pushing hard to make that happen.”
A final decision is expected in the next few weeks.
The museum is currently located aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
It honors more than 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor.
