DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County grand jury indicted a man Thursday in the death of Chynal Lindsey, 26, a transgender woman whose body was pulled from White Rock Lake on June 1.

Ruben Alvarado, 22, was arrested for Lindsey’s death.

Chynal Lindsey (courtesy: Lindsay family)

A murder indictment filed Thursday revealed more details about her death, specifically that investigators believe Alvarado strangled and beat her with his bare hands, a belt and another object causing blunt force trauma.

The indictment didn’t include any information about the motive for the attack, but it revealed Alvarado’s phone contained GPS data showing his phone at the exact location where Lindsey’s body was recovered.

A date for Alvarado’s trial has not yet been set.

He remains in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Ruben Alvarado mugshot (Credit: Dallas County Jail)

 

 

