FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The widow of a Fort Worth Police officer killed in the line of duty nearly one year ago, says she wants to honor “your heroes.”
Sabrina Hull, the widow of Corporal Garrett Hull, wants to spend the month of September not mourning, but celebrating the people who inspire.
Corporal Hull was shot and killed during a robbery sting on September 14, 2018.
“A lot of people do some amazing things and it goes unnoticed,” said Sabrina Hull. “I want to celebrate life. And not the horrible. And it’s because of you and your prayers and your support and your love that I’ve survived this first year.”
It’s an idea she calls Mission 3105.
Hull wants the public to share their stories on social media and include the hashtag, #MISSION3105.
