CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison on an aggravated robbery charge in the 2018 Houston-area abduction that ended with an FBI agent fatally shooting the hostage during a rescue attempt.
A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea deal for Nicholas Chase Cunningham.
Cunningham was among four people charged. Two people abducted Ulises Valladares from his home in suburban Conroe on Jan. 24, 2018, and demanded money that a relative allegedly owed.
Authorities have said the FBI was trying to rescue Valladares when an agent shot him.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo in October said his investigators believe the agent’s explanation was “not supported” by evidence.
An FBI spokeswoman said Thursday federal prosecutors are still investigating.
